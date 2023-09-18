HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a man on Friday, after authorities say he attempted to solicit sex from someone he knew was a juvenile.

According to an affidavit, Scott Appler, 58, picked up the juvenile in July to work at a house in the 600 block of east Virginia Street. The victim told interviewers at Holly’s House that Appler had a firearm holster on his hip and he locked the door behind them after they entered the home. The affidavit says Appler also made sexual comments to the victim inside the home.

While driving the victim home, Appler allegedly said he wanted to have sex with the juvenile, but was shut down by the victim. Authorities say Appler told the victim he knew he could go to prison, but he trusted the victim would keep it between the two of them.

Authorities spoke with Appler and his attorney at EPD headquarters on August 22. During the interview, police say Appler admitted he knew the victim, but his attorney stopped him from saying anything else.

Appler was charged with child solicitation and booked in the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center. He has since been released.