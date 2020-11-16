Newburgh Natives compete on Supermarket Sweep

(WEHT) — From the aisles of Southwestern Indiana to the set of Supermarket Sweep in California, two Newburgh natives got to show their skills, knowledge and energetic personalities on Sunday’s episode of Supermarket Sweep on ABC 25.

Casey and Carlee Sincavage won the show and got the chance to compete in the “Super Sweep.” They didn’t win that, but did win over $3,000. Casey says the Super Sweep is an unexplainable adrenaline rush.

“They warned us that you know, your mind will kind of go blank and you’ll just forget everything you thought beforehand. And that actually happened. We strategized just about everything except for possibly getting stumped,” Casey said.

Carlee says she wouldn’t have wanted to do a game show with anyone but Casey — and the fact they got to do it together just added to the fun. The two now live across the country from each other, but got to reunite for filming – and some pre-show practice at local grocery stores.

“I’m just saying the brands out loud like ooh, that’s one I haven’t thought about in awhile that could be used. Casey’s looking at all the prices on stuff, so we’re in there studying while people are just grocery shopping,” Carlee said.

“We may have only bought one thing during that trip,” Casey laughed.

The two say they’d go on the show again – even though routine grocery trips are different now.

“When I see a grocery cart, it like, you know, triggers my brain. I’m just like, oh my gosh, like I think about running through the grocery store [and] just like how normal it is just going grocery shopping,” Carlee said.

(This story was originally published on November 15, 2020)