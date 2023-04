HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Newburgh nonprofit that works with non-speaking autistic students reach their full potential held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new building on Friday.

The organization, formerly known as “Optimal Rhythms” will now be known as “Optimal Access.” During the ceremony, the a new mural was also unveiled in their Dukes Family Community Room.

The CDC says about 1 in 36 children have been identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder.