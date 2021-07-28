Newburgh officials address proposed annexation

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – The Newburgh Town Council addressed a newly announced annexation proposal on Wednesday.

The annex would add 800 households to the town limits and bring more than 1,700 people to their current population of just around 3,000. The town leaders say there are more pros than cons.

“This is a progressive move for the town of Newburgh,” said Newburgh Town Manager Christy Powell, “we do need to grow to stay viable in the region, population, economies of scale, all those things go into the need for the town to grow.”

Those who are affected by the annex will have access to more police coverage, town trash and snow removal.