Newburgh patio suddenly caves in

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- A couple in Newburgh is trying to figure out what caused their patio to cave in.

The couple tells Eyewitness News there were no warning signs for the sinkhole, which reportedly opened up overnight. However, they say the sinkhole continues to grow and they’re not sure how much more of their backyard it will claim.

How far is this going to go? And still, we can’t get over where did the dirt go? I mean Sunday morning it was fine. Monday evening, not so fine. So you know it’s like 24, 36 hours it’s gone. Cathy Doane

Contractors believe the hole was dug out years ago to collect rainwater for a former homeowner.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)

