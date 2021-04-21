Newburgh receives grant to help small businesses during pandemic

Local
Posted: / Updated:

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Newburgh has received a $250,000 grant to help small businesses impacted financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible businesses/individuals must meet the following guidelines:

· Be a legal business, which can include self-employed individuals

· Micro-businesses/sole proprietors must receive W-2 or 1099, or other form of schedule approved by the IRS. No cash wages will be considered.

· Must meet the definition of a small business.

· Demonstrate the direct correlation of their business disruption due to COVID-19.

· Primary office or business location must be within the Newburgh corporate boundaries.

· Businesses receiving other COVID-19 assistance such as PPP, EIDL are eligible to apply.

You can apply online at https://www.southwestindiana.org/phase3/.

The application opens at 12pm noon on Wednesday, April 21st and will close at 3pm on Wednesday, May 4, 2021.

(This story originally published April 21, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories