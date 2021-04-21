Newburgh receives grant to help small businesses during pandemic

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Newburgh has received a $250,000 grant to help small businesses impacted financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible businesses/individuals must meet the following guidelines:

· Be a legal business, which can include self-employed individuals

· Micro-businesses/sole proprietors must receive W-2 or 1099, or other form of schedule approved by the IRS. No cash wages will be considered.

· Must meet the definition of a small business.

· Demonstrate the direct correlation of their business disruption due to COVID-19.

· Primary office or business location must be within the Newburgh corporate boundaries.

· Businesses receiving other COVID-19 assistance such as PPP, EIDL are eligible to apply.

You can apply online at https://www.southwestindiana.org/phase3/.

The application opens at 12pm noon on Wednesday, April 21st and will close at 3pm on Wednesday, May 4, 2021.

(This story originally published April 21, 2021)