NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains found near the Old Lock and Dam.

Adam L. Thomas, 34, of Louisville, was last seen in the area of 6th Street and River Road at approximately 12:12 p.m. on January 13, says the coroner’s office. The press release says that witnesses reported that Adam entered the river in an attempt to rescue a woman in distress in the water. At that time, both were presumed drowned as neither emerged from the river, says the coroner’s office.

The Newburgh Police Department would like to thank the community for their efforts in assisting with this

tragic event, according to a press release sent out from their office.