Newburgh restaurant reopens after employee tests positive for COVID-19

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Archie and Clyde’s Restaurant in Newburgh reopened Friday after closing for two days due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The employee that tested positive has not worked since showing symptoms. Restaurant employees say they hope people will simply follow guidelines.

“We want everybody to stay healthy. We asked that everybody follow the governor’s rules now about a mask when you come into the building,” owner Danny Bradley said. “You can take it off when you are sitting and eating and drinking. If you get up for any reason, to talk to someone else or go to the restroom or whatever, you are required to put it on.”

Bradley says employees have been tested and they are doing screenings when they come in.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 31, 2020)