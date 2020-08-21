Newburgh restaurant reopens after kitchen fire

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- The Landing in Newburgh is open again after closing temporarily due to a kitchen fire. The restaurant officially opened on Monday and reopened Friday morning at 11:00.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant says a minor kitchen fire Wednesday forced it to close but added no one was injured in the blaze and all employees are healthy. The restaurant was cleaned and repaired before reopening.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)

