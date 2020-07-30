Newburgh restaurant set to reopen Friday

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Archie and Clyde’s Restaurant in Newburgh is set to reopen Friday morning after closing Wednesday and Thursday due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement posted to Facebook Wednesday morning, the employee did not work after developing symptoms and the restaurant was cleaned while it was closed.
(This story was originally published on July 30, 2020)
