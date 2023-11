NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A retail space in downtown Newburgh that is home to Cricket’s Bar and Grill is on the market for $1.4 million.

According to Andros L’Grand with Keller Williams, the building has 5,845 square feet split into 4 units.

The building is also home to the Hope Gallery and two salons.

The building had been recently renovated.