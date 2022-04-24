NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Schnucks in Newburgh will indefinitely run on different hours soon, according to the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department made notice of the change on social media Sunday afternoon.

We reached out to an employee at that Schnucks and they tell us that something in the electrical system in the ceiling caught fire. The Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department says the business will announce their new hours when they know further.

We’re working to learn more information about the incident and will keep you updated online.