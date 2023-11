HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Small Business Saturday is this weekend, and plenty shops in Newburgh are participating in the day’s festivities.

This year the Newburgh Business Collective is working together to give deals to small business customers. By making a purchase at one of the local shops, customers will get a special offer to use at another local shop location.

Shops will be open for customers from around 8:00 a.m. until about 6:00 p.m.