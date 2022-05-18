NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Newburgh residents will have to wait until next week before they can cool down from the heat. The Lou Dennis Community Park is currently working on the park’s splash pad.

The tentative date for the splash pad to open is May 25 and the park will update if it is open earlier.

The park urges park goers that if they see the pad on, it is not ready for use. The park’s crew is making sure the water is safe to play in and testing the system.

More information can be found on the Lou Dennis Community Park Facebook page.