Signature School graduate competes in prestigious science competition

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Newburgh teen Ankush Dhawan competed in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search, the country’s oldest math and science competition for high school seniors.

Dhawan, a Signature School graduate, says that while he did not win the competition, he already won.

The real win of being a Regeneron Science Talent Search finalist is getting into the community. We have all become really great friends even in a virtual environment. We have nightly Zooms together Ankush Dhawan

Dhawan did a project about arsenic levels in water and says he conducted his research at the University of Southern Indiana. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, events for the competition have been held virtually. The top 10 winners of the competition will receive thousands of dollars toward a college scholarship.

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)

