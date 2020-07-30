NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Newburgh teen Ankush Dhawan competed in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search, the country’s oldest math and science competition for high school seniors.
Dhawan, a Signature School graduate, says that while he did not win the competition, he already won.
The real win of being a Regeneron Science Talent Search finalist is getting into the community. We have all become really great friends even in a virtual environment. We have nightly Zooms togetherAnkush Dhawan
Dhawan did a project about arsenic levels in water and says he conducted his research at the University of Southern Indiana. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, events for the competition have been held virtually. The top 10 winners of the competition will receive thousands of dollars toward a college scholarship.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Signature School graduate competes in prestigious science competition
- Farm families across Indiana, Tri-State win Hoosier Homestead Award
- One injured after I-69 crash between Henderson and Sebree
- Retired teacher files to run for Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board
- Lawyer questions EPD response during and after situation in parking lot