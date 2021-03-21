Newburgh Theatre celebrates reopening weekend

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Showplace Cinemas Newburgh celebrated its first 2021 weekend back open Sunday.

The theatre closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic and reopened in September before closing again and reopening March 19, 2021.

Theatre manager Adam Lehman says he’s heard customers are excited to be back.

“You’re starting to see people with smiles and you know, they’re excited to get back out and and get back to some sort of normalcy that they were accustomed to beforehand,” Lehman said.

The Burgh House restaurant and other areas of Showplace Entertainment Newburgh are open as well.

(This story was originally published on March 21, 2021)