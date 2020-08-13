Newburgh Town Council approves funds for Little Red Brick House project

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Newburgh Town Council took steps to restore the Little Red Brick House that was moved to the new amphitheater site downtown.

Councilmember Carol Schaefer tells Eyewitness News the plan is to put a concession stand, ticket booth and restroom in.

Schaefer says about $60,000 has been raised for this project, but more money was needed to get the sewer hooked up.

Wednesday night, the council approved the sewer department to use improvement funds for the project.

We’re told the project should be done by next spring.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)