Newburgh Town Council passes Pride Month and anti-discrimination resolutions

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Newburgh Town Council passed two resolutions Wednesday aimed at making the town more inclusive.

The first resolution establishes June as Pride Month in Newburgh and encourages residents to celebrate.

The second resolution acknowledges and rejects discrimination. It also establishes a diversity committee to oversee the town’s practices.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)