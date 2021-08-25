Newburgh town officials keep residents updated on proposed annexation plan

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT)– Town officials updated residents on a proposed annexation plan.

The plan proposes to annex several nearby properties. Newburgh town officials say they want to unify those who technically live outside of town limits, but use a Newburgh address.

Public information meetings are being held to keep residents informed about frequently asked questions.

“I lean towards the economic realities, the tax effects, and the benefits, the values and those types of things but I’m also a person. I didn’t ask for this so I feel like I’m being rushed into you’re going to like it or else,” Ralph Hague said he lives in the impacted area.

An annexation ordinance would need to be adopted before things become official on December 31, 2022.