Newburgh twins get COVID vaccine on 12th birthday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Twins from Newburgh had the same birthday wish this year.

Austin and Isaac Paul say they wanted to get their COVID-19 vaccine on their twelfth birthday. Their mother, a pharmacist at Ascension Saint Vincent Evansville COVID Vaccine Clinic, helped make the twin’s birthday wish become a reality.

Austin and Isaac say they’ve had a countdown on their calendar since they learned that the vaccination age was lowered to twelve. Their younger sister is seven-years-old sand the family says they are hoping hte age limit lowers so she can also get the shot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories