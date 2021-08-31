Newburgh twins get COVID vaccine on 12th birthday

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Twins from Newburgh had the same birthday wish this year.

Austin and Isaac Paul say they wanted to get their COVID-19 vaccine on their twelfth birthday. Their mother, a pharmacist at Ascension Saint Vincent Evansville COVID Vaccine Clinic, helped make the twin’s birthday wish become a reality.

Austin and Isaac say they’ve had a countdown on their calendar since they learned that the vaccination age was lowered to twelve. Their younger sister is seven-years-old sand the family says they are hoping hte age limit lowers so she can also get the shot.