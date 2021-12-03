NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) The 2nd annual Newburgh Winterlights starts Friday at 6 p.m. With over double the amount of lights from last year, this self-guided experience offers a safe and socially-distanced family outing for the holidays.

Local food trucks will be there every night, and Newburgh’s very own Grinch will also be there. Parking is available at St. John’s Church at Frame Road, across from the event entrance. Police officers will be on duty to ensure safe crossing.

Tickets are $5 a person, and children 3 and under can attend for free. Each ticket is good for the evening they were bought for, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. They can be purchased in advance online at Eventbrite.com by searching the Newburgh zip code (47630) or in person. Cash or cards will be accepted at the ticket booth.

For more information, visit the Historic Newburgh, Inc. Facebook page.