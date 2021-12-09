Newburgh Winterlights to offer students free admission one night only

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — To some people’s disappointment, Winterlights has not allowed professional photography at their holiday light display.

But for one night only, that rule is going to change.

“Before we opened Winterlights last Saturday we noticed a large number of high school students dressed for their school dances waiting for us to open so they could take pictures amongst the lights in their finery,” said a spokesperson with Historic Newburgh on social media.

The spokesperson continued, saying, “In response to that we will be turning on the lights at 4:30pm on Saturday, December 11 for high school students to come take photos before their school dances.”

Winterlights say any students who come dressed in attire for their school dance will be admitted to the park for free to take photos between 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. They stress the early opening time is only for high school students to take photos before their school dances.

Photographers, parents and friends who are not dressed for a dance will be charged their normal $5 entry fee, officials say.

To avoid disrupting the flow of the event for ticketed customers, they say all school dance photo groups must leave the park no later than 6:00 p.m.

The Newburgh Winterlights stays open from 6 -9 p.m. through Sunday, December 12.