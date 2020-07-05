Newburgh woman arrested following traffic stop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Christina Pferrer was arrested after a traffic stop on US 41 early Sunday morning after she reportedly made an unsafe lane change and had a “false and fictitious” license plate.

Pferrer reportedly also had THC and methamphetamine in her system, along with six children in the car with her. Pferrer was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Possession of a Legend Drug, and Neglect of a Dependent. The six children in the car were released at the scene to a “proper adult.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)

LATEST NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories