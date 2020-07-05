Newburgh woman arrested following traffic stop

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Christina Pferrer was arrested after a traffic stop on US 41 early Sunday morning after she reportedly made an unsafe lane change and had a “false and fictitious” license plate.

Pferrer reportedly also had THC and methamphetamine in her system, along with six children in the car with her. Pferrer was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Possession of a Legend Drug, and Neglect of a Dependent. The six children in the car were released at the scene to a “proper adult.”

(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)

