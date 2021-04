NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – After battling COVID and celebrating her 90th birthday last year with family outside of her window, a Newburgh woman was finally able to celebrate with loved ones in person.

Helen Miller lives at Hamilton Pointe Nursing Home in Newburgh, so she hasn’t been able to have many visitors during the pandemic.

She celebrated her 91st birthday Saturday at Rolling Hills Country Club. Her boyfriend, who she hasn’t seen in a year, was even able to attend.

Happy birthday, Helen!