Newburgh woman creates wall to give back

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A one-person outreach in Newburgh is turning into a small community effort to help those in need.

The Giving Wall, located near the intersection Gray and State Streets downtown Newburgh, lines the sidewalk with items for anyone who may need them.

Winter accessories such as gloves, hats and homemade scarves are some of the items you can get from the wall.

“There’s a lot of things. I’ve already had to restock a lot of stuff. I think people really are coming by and taking things that they might need. And I’ve had a big outpour from the town, that they’re going to try and donate things. A lot of the residents here in Newburgh said they want to bring things up to hang on the wall as well. So I’ve left clothespins up there if they want to hang things that they want to donate. So it’s a community project,” said Janet Richard.

Richard intends to take the wall items down after Christmas.

Until then, folks are encouraged to leave donated items on a clothesline.

