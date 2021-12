HOPKINSVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – A woman has lost her life after crashing Thursday night in Christian County on the Pennyrile Parkway.

Dispatch says the call came in around five in the evening, when emergency officials arrived on scene, the vehicle was on fire with the female driver trapped inside. Good Samaritans were able to pull her husband out of the car. The driver has been identified as 63 year old Lula Bailey of Newburgh.

Dispatchers have said that they do not know what caused the accident.