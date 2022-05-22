NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh woman tested her endurance by running in four marathons in one week. Michelle (Miki) Fields ran a whopping 104 miles total with each marathon being about 26 miles!

Fields competed in two challenges between May 15 and 21 to accomplish this feat. Three of the marathons were part of the New England Challenge and the other marathon was in the Bi-State Challenge.

The marathon challenge began for Fields on May 15 in Fairlee, Vermont with the Maple Leaf Marathon. Fields’ marathon challenge continued on May 18 with a third place finish in the Red Island Marathon in Warrick, Rhode Island.

The third marathon Fields ran was in Hartford, Connecticut on May 20 at the Nutmeg State Marathon. Fields’ final stretch on the marathon tour was the XCelsior Marathon in Valley Cottage, New York.

Fields has impressively ran in marathons in 46 states with only Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota and Montana left on the list. She has the goal of running a marathon in every state and she is a member of the 50 Marathon Club.