Newburgh woman who inspired M*A*S*H dies at 96

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Margaret Catherine “Cathy” McDonough Drake, 96, died Thursday at her home in Primrose Retirement Community in Newburgh.

Cathy was a former Army nurse whose experiences and service at a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital in South Korea provided the inspiration for the novel, movie, and long-running TV series M*A*S*H.

She joined the Army Nursing Corps in 1949 and achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. In 1950, she was assigned to the 171st Evacuation Hospital in Korea and then assigned to the 8077th MASH unit.

Cathy served as a volunteer nurse for the American Red Cross in Evansville. She was a docent at the Reitz Home Museum, a founding member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and a Girl Scout leader.

Funeral services were held Saturday at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Margaret “Cathy” Drake received full Military Honors provided by the Retired Veterans Memorial Club of Vanderburgh County.