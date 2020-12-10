Newburgh’s Giving Wall aims to give back to the community

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT)- A wall of items sits in Newburgh now. Newburgh’s own Janet Richard told Eyewitness News that she put together a Giving Wall out near her home with a mission of giving back to her community in mind.

“2020 hasn’t really been the best for everybody so I thought why not set up the giving wall? That’s the true meaning of Christmas anyway,” Richard said.

Richard said the idea is to have those in need come by the wall, which sits off of Gray and State Streets in Newburgh out near the elementary school, and take items off of it that they need. She said this started with her just stocking the wall, but then the community started pitching in.

“It just kind of took a life of its own and everybody’s kind of jumped in. Everyone’s dropping things off, they’re messaging me asking what they can put on the wall,” Richard said.

Richard said all kinds of items, like hats, gloves, coats, and even snacks are left at the Giving Wall. All of this is to help community members and their families during the holiday season.

“They don’t always have the money to buy the necessities that they need or the things that they need and this is the good way that the community can come together and put out the things that they need and make sure the kids have hats and gloves and other things that they might need,” Richard said.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 10 2020)