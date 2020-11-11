Newly approved COVID-19 antibody drug has Tri-State connection

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – U.S. health officials have allowed emergency use of the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday cleared the experimental drug from Eli Lilly for people 12 and older with mild or moderate COVID-19 not requiring hospitalization.

Eyewitness News Brandon Bartlett talked to a local doctor that was a part of the process.

(This story was originally published on November 10, 2020)