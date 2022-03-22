VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann is facing scrutiny over large donations made from his office to a charity in his name. He says there’s an easy explanation.

“My name is on it, right? Because I’m the prosecutor but it’s not, it’s not my charity,” says Herman. “It’s something that our office runs if I leave office tomorrow, whoever the next prosecutor is, will be, it’ll be you know, it’d be something that they’re involved with.”

Hermann says the office itself runs a program called “My Goals” that helps children who are affected by the area’s drug problem…

Government watchdog group Common cause Indiana says where the funds come from is inappropriate.

“I think there’s always a concern when you have public officials who use public money for private purposes,” Julia Vaugh of Common Cause tells us.

Hermann says the office is not using public money.

“It’s coming from drug forfeitures. Which is money that is taken from drug dealers when they commit criminal acts… We have always tried to take a portion of the money that we seize from drug dealers and turn around and give it to charities that benefit children,” Hermann says.

He said this charity has helped give children beds, assist with the Shriners Hospital and get additional help in schools.

Hermann said the 501(c)(3) served as a conduit to get a $690,000 federal grant to place community outreach members called “peacemakers” in schools.

“They can minimize disruptions, help students that are in need and help try to break the cycle of – you know what’s happened in our community with the drug addictions and those types of things,” says Hermann.

He said once the data comes back from how the peacemakers have benefitted Cedar Hall School, they can potentially spread the program to other schools. Throughout the backlash, Hermann hasn’t waivered on his support.

“Not only do I think that’s a good idea, I think that that should be mandatory across the state,” Hermann tells us.

When asked why five increments of $5,000, Hermann said it was just the number he and the board – including the chief deputy and director of finance – agreed was necessary.