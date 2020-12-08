Niece talks about uncle’s death in fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)– Firefighters believe a wood burner is what started a deadly house fire in Hebbardsville. Around 3:30 Monday morning, Elizabeth Butler’s uncle woke her up saying their house is on fire.

Investigators say the wood burner on the porch caught their house on fire while Butler and her uncle, James Manion, were asleep. Butler, Manion, and Manion’s dog quickly became trapped by the flames.

“I had carbon dioxide poisoning from the smoke,” Butler explained she got her cats out of the house and then went back in to get her uncle. “I had to hug the wall to get back to him [Manion]. The house was so filled with smoke I had to get on the floor and start scooting. Literally. Just sliding across the floor to get to him.”

Butler said they were able to make it to a window. Her uncle insisted Butler and his dog, Big Boy, get out first.

“He shoves me into it. I open it. He shoves me completely out of it in one swoop and then he’s like, ‘alright. I need you to grab Big Boy.’ And lifts the dog up,” said Butler. She said that’s when she tried to break open the window even more so her uncle could get out too. “So I start beating on the glass, banging on the window, hitting my hand on hot coals around the wall and everything to get it to break, but it wouldn’t break.”

By this time, house was nearly engulfed in flames. She said Manion knew it was time for her to fully escape the flames.

“He looked dead at me and said, Baby girl, I love you. I love you so much, but you need to get off this porch. It’s my time. It’s my turn to go,” said Butler, holding back tears. “And I told him, ‘No it’s not. I can get you out. I promise I can.’ He all but shut the window on himself and was gone. I heard him start screaming and then it went quiet.”

Now Butler is clinging to memories they shared during the five years they lived together in her childhood home.

“And to see them tearing down my house is breaking my heart,” said Butler. She just wishes she could tell her uncle one last thing. “I love you more than anything and thank you for saving me. Thank you.”

Butler says her uncle’s service dog, Big Boy, is fine. She plans to keep him as her own.

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)