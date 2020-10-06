Nine additional COVID deaths in the Tri-State

(WEHT) Three counties reported nine more lives lost to coronavirus Tuesday.

Gibson County reported one death and seven new cases.

Three deaths were out of Vanderburgh County, which also reported an additional 64 new cases.

Henderson County had five deaths and 24 new cases.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: