HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Henderson man will not spend any additional time in jail for charges related to a police chase in Warrick County that placed a local school on lockdown.

According to police, Juan Clay Sexton, 26, refused to stop for officers attempting to pull him over on August 11, 2022. Officers say the chase reached speeds up to 90-miles-per hour before it ended near Boonville New Harmony Road and I-69. Authorities say the vehicle Sexton was driving was stolen. Elberfeld Elementary school was put on lockdown during the chase, though police later said the school had no connection to the case.

In January, Sexton agreed to a plea deal on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement. Sexton agreed to a 2 year sentence, with most of the time suspended on probation. On Wednesday, a court sentenced Sexton to 90 days, but documents indicate that this will be concurrent to 90 days already served in jail.