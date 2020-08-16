No arrests made in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Dispatch says four or five shots were fired at a convenience store at the intersection of Riverside Dr. and Jedson St. around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Officers say one of the bullets hit the convenience store but no injuries were reported.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 16, 2020)
