No Big Ten Football impacts businesses in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — No Big Ten College Football means a lot of businesses in college towns won’t have the same amount of revenue their used to this fall. Some businesses in Bloomington say the fall and winter seasons at Indiana University is what typically keeps their businesses afloat all year long.



“We’ve already lost probably 90% of customers revenue, so it’s already terrible, and that makes it even worse,” said Meranda Shipley-Bush with B-Town Diner.



“The amount of people that come, whether it’s for the game or tailgating or their own recreational activities, that come to Bloomington and increasing the tourism of the town itself will be a tremendous loss for this small town,” said Jeff Hall with Switchyard Brewing Company.

At Indiana University, an average of 40,000 people attend each home football game along. Other sports impacted by the Big Ten announcement include soccer, volleyball and cross-country.



“We slide by through the summer and then begin again, so we are reliant on the College population,” said Bush.

The announcement means many businesses will have to change the way they do business. Switchyard says they’ve already made several changes, including investing in a restaurant for their business so they can sell food and be considered a restaurant rather than a bar. This would allow them to stay open and allow dine-in services amid the pandemic. For the B-town Diner, the pandemic has lead to more carryout and curbside services.



“Everything is changing rapidly and everyone’s making the adjustments on the fly just to keep businesses going,” said Hall.



“If it weren’t for the City opening up the food and beverage tax for loans, we probably would not be here right now. It doesn’t look good for us and a lot of other businesses in town,” said Bush.

In addition to the Big 10, the PAC-12 announced that they too will be delaying their fall football season with the hopes of playing in the Spring. Meanwhile the ACC and the SEC say their plans for fall football season remain unchanged.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)