No charges filed after man reportedly stabbed in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police say they responded to a reported stabbing outside a gas station in the 300 block of E. Diamond Ave. Saturday afternoon.

Officers say they found a man with a small cut on his chest who gave them a description of his attacker, but the suspect has not been located. The man was treated on scene and spoke with a detective but refused further medical treatment and reportedly did not want to pursue any charges.

(This story was originally published on September 13, 2020)