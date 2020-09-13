No charges filed after man reportedly stabbed in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police say they responded to a reported stabbing outside a gas station in the 300 block of E. Diamond Ave. Saturday afternoon.

Officers say they found a man with a small cut on his chest who gave them a description of his attacker, but the suspect has not been located. The man was treated on scene and spoke with a detective but refused further medical treatment and reportedly did not want to pursue any charges.

(This story was originally published on September 13, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

