No definite plans for property where Newburgh church used to stand

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – The owner of the property where the Presbyterian Church used to stand in Newburgh says he has no definite plans for the property.

John Nugent purchased the building earlier this year and crews began demolition last week. Nugent says he might build a house on the property or a restaurant but any decision is likely years away.

The church closed several years ago and was sold at auction. The original purchaser intended to build an apartment complex on the site, but those plans were scrapped after public opposition.