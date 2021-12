EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Michigan Street and Third Avenue in Evansville on Thursday.

The homeowner says that she was asleep when the fire started just before 9 a.m. She said her dog Onyx alerted her to the fire and nudged her awake to get her out of the home.

Fire officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.