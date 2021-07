VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in northern Vanderburgh County on Friday.

Officials say the fire happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Owensville Road. Scott and German Township fire departments requested Haubstadt Fire Territory for assistance because there were no fire hydrants near the structure fire. Multiple tanker trucks arrived to help establish a water supply.

No one was reported injured.