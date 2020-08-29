No injuries reported after train strikes car in Huntingburg

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT)- The Huntingburg Police Department says no injuries were reported after a car was struck by a train following a two vehicle accident at the intersection of State Road 64 and Van Buren St. Friday afternoon.

Police say Maria Cruz, 17, failed to check eastbound traffic when she entered the intersection and collided with a car driven by Melanie Boeglin, 39. The accident left Cruz’s vehicle disabled on the tracks with an oncoming train. Despite officers requesting to stop all rail traffic, there was reportedly not enough time to notify the train before striking Cruz’s vehicle.

However, officers say Cruz was able to get out of the vehicle in time, before the train struck the car. While minimal damage was reported to the train engine, both cars are considered totaled.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 29, 2020)

