No injuries reported following Knox County boat rescue

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Indiana State Police say no one was injured after a boat reportedly capsized in the Wabash River near the Memorial Bridge in Knox County Saturday afternoon.

The Vincennes City Fire Department, Vincennes City Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and Indiana State Police all reported to the scene and were able to rescue three children who were on top of the boat wearing life jackets and four adults hanging onto the side of the boat.

There is no word on what caused the boat to capsize.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 16, 2020)

