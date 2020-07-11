No injuries reported in alleged drive-by shooting

MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WEHT)- The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported in an alleged drive-by shooting in Mortons Gap Saturday morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened between 4:30 and 6:00 A.M. on the 100 block of Victory Street. An unidentified shooter reportedly fired several times from the roadway, penetrating exterior walls. There is description of the suspect, anyone with information is asked to call (270)821-5661.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)

