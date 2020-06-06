No injuries reported in early morning fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- No injuries were reported following an early morning fire at a home on the 2100 block of Delaware Ave. in Evansville Saturday.

In a release, the Evansville Fire Department says crews arrived on the scene around 2:45 Saturday morning and found heavy smoke coming from the house before extinguishing the fire shortly after 3:00 A.M.

Authorities say they believe the fire started in the kitchen before spreading to the attic, but the damage to the home was “relatively minor.” The Fire Department added that they believe the fire was accidental, however, the official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 6, 2020)

LATEST NEWS