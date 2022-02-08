PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) Still more questions than answers concerning Friday’s officer involved shooting in Providence, Kentucky.

Kentucky state police continue their investigation , and residents wait to learn what happened.

It’s been four days since the officer involved shooting along this stretch of Princeton Street, also known as KY-109. While very few new details have been released since last Friday, residents are hearing from Others about what may or may not have happened.

One neighbor who lives near where the shooting happened says she heard the shot, but she didn’t see what happened. Another resident says she saw the officer involved go down the road minutes before it happened looking very focused and may have seen the suspect who was injured on that road a few days before the shooting. Another Webster County resident tells us he heard the officer acted in self defense. Neither the name of the officer or of the suspect have been released. We’ve reached out to Kentucky State Police for updates on the case, but our calls haven’t been returned.

Some residents say they’re surprised more hasn’t been released about the case.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2022)