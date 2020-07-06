No one hurt during late-night Owensboro fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In a Facebook post, the Owensboro Fire Department says they responded to a fire on the porch of a house in the 100 block of Sycamore Street shortly after 11 Sunday night.

OFD says they arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the residence.

Authorities say none of the residents were hurt and left the home before fire crews arrived.

The Facebook post says the fire started near the front door and spread to the attic.

OFD says they had to cut through the home’s metal roof to battle the fire and let smoke escape.

The Red Cross is assisting the people forced from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)

