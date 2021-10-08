No school in SGSC due to ‘abundance of caution’; suspect on the loose

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) Gibson Southern High School posted on its Facebook page early Friday morning that there would be no school in SGSC, superintendent Dr. Humbaugh citing “an abundance of caution.”

When the school corporation announced the closure through our ticker service, they said it was due to a “fugitive in the area.”

A source tells Eyewitness News around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a pursuit started on Highway 41. Law enforcement up stop sticks in front of the Tri-State Speedway and the suspect’s vehicle hit a police car.

The source says the driver and the passenger ran off. The passenger was caught but was not taken to jail.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Police Department and the Haubstadt, Fort Branch and Owensville Police Department.

The incident occurred near Haubstadt School.

This is a developing story.