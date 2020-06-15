No serious injuries reported after officer involved in single-vehicle accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- No serious injuries were reported after an Evansville police officer was involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday.
Officials say the officer was driving down Sycamore St. when his car hit a telephone pole and flipped over.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)
LATEST NEWS:
- ‘Pandemic potential’: New swine flu strain discovered in China
- China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law
- Goggle-wearing trio of dogs hikes Nevada trails
- McLean County issues State of Emergency due to flooding
- Poseyville post office has positive employee COVID-19 case