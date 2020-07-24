No spectators allowed at 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance announced Friday that no spectators will be allowed this year due to concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made by the Golf Gives Back Board in conjunction with the PGA TOUR.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce, after months of careful planning and consideration, the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance will be contested August 27-30 without general spectators or hospitality guests onsite at Victoria National,” said Tournament Director Laureen Cates. “The tournament has been dedicated to charitable

giving in the region for more than eight years. However, we feel that it is our social responsibility to

move forward with a competition-only event this year.”

Other tournament events have also been canceled including the Old National Bank Golf Gives Back Charity Program and the Tri-State Orthopaedic Varsity Shootout.

The Tropicana Evansville Pro-Am scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, will go on as scheduled.

Participants will use individual carts and social distancing measures will be in place to ensure the safety of all involved.

Fans will also be able to watch the event on television this year. The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance will be aired live on the Golf Channel at the following times:

Thursday, August 27th: Noon-2 PM CT | Friday, August 28th: Noon-2 PM CT

Saturday, August 29th: 2-4 PM CT | Sunday, August 30th: 2-4 PM CT

