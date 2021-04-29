How did this tree fall on an Evansville home?

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A tree fell on a home in Evansville Wednesday, but the cause is currently a mystery. The homeowner thought it might be a storm, but says she’s not so sure.

“It startled me, I really didn’t know what it was because it wasn’t storming. And it wasn’t raining, and it wasn’t storming. The last thing I was expecting was a tree.”

Sherri Williams says was awoken by a big boom a little before midnight. She had no idea what had happened, but she saw sparks coming from a transformer.

“That’s when I realized there was a tree on my house. It come through my bathroom, the back bedroom and it tore up the roofing on it. And then I’m sure it came through the attic, I just ain’t been up there yet. I’ve been up all night and I’m tired.”

Though the damage was significant, it was kept to one part of the home. Williams says is grateful nobody was hurt.